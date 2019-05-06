Beware of one ring robocalls

NBC - A new consumer warning from the federal communications commission about robocalls..
The FCC says a wave of "one ring" scam robocalls are targeting specific area codes in bursts, often calling multiple times in the middle of the night.
New York and Arizona have been the latest areas plagued by these robocalls.
The calls are likely trying to prompt consumers to dial the number back which may result in per minute toll charges similar to a 900 number.
Consumers should be on the look out for robocalls using the 222 West African country code.
If you have received a call like this, file a complaint with the FCC.
Check your phone bill for charges you don't recognize and never call back a number you don't recognize, especially those appearing to originate from overseas.