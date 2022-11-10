SEATTLE, Wash.-
The Special Olympics of Washington has announced an ambitious new multi-year campaign that will significantly expand the impact of the organization's programming.
Beyond Gold aims to build a more inclusive, athlete-led organization that's better equipped to serve the needs of its constituents over the coming decade.
The focus of Beyond Gold will be on a broad range of life-changing health, educational, and community support services that shape and impact the lives of athletes.
According to a Special Olympics of Washington press release announcing the new campaign, Beyond Gold will drive change in five key areas:
Community: The needs of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities will be prioritized and support systems will be strengthened.
Leadership: Athletes will be empowered to be advocates, ensuring that they are the ones leading the way.
Belonging: Drive inclusion for all people, especially those in underrepresented communities.
Equity: Provide better experiences for volunteers, athletes, and circles of care.
Connection: Invite the community to experience the impact and mission of Special Olympics of Washington firsthand.
"We've always been more than a sports organization. The loss of in-person training and competition during the pandemic made clear just how critical our work off the field is to helping athletes lead healthy, happy, and productive lives," said David Wu, Special Olympics Washington, President and C.E.O.
