TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
According to the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), data shows an increase in Respiratory Synctial Virus (RSV) and the flu this week, and they are warning of a potential surge of the illnesses ahead of the Holidays.
"We want to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed with mild cases of RSV and flu this winter. Hospitals are already facing a shortage of staff in addition to high volumes of respiratory illnesses," said Heather Hill, Public Health Nurse, BFHD.
The BFHD is reminding everyone of the importance of practicing good respiratory hygiene, especially as we begin to gather for the Holiday season.
Cover your cough.
Sanitize high-touch areas in your home.
Keep your hands away from your eyes, nose, and mouth.
Stay home and away from others when ill.
"We are encouraging families to take proactive measures to prevent a dangerous surge of RSV and flu this winter," Hill said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.