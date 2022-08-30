TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
Wednesday, August, 31st, is International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) and communities in Washington and around the world are coming together to remember those that have died due to a drug overdose.
Overdose deaths continue to be a pressing public health epidemic and the Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD) has been tracking overdose deaths over the past two years.
In 2020 construction, trade, and labor industries saw a 100% increase in overdose deaths.
There was a 300% increase in overdose deaths among food service workers in 2020.
2020 also saw a 100% increase in opioid overdose deaths compared to 2019.
IOAD is dedicated to reducing the stigma of drug-related deaths and bringing awareness to ways that can help save the lives of those experiencing an opioid overdose.
There is a way that everyone can help save a life through a legal substance known as Naloxone, or Narcan.
Narcan may stop an opioid overdose and due to a statewide standing order, Washington residents can get Narcan at pharmacies without a prescription.
To make it easier to access resources and find Narcan the BFHD is launching an ad campaign and website on Wednesday, August, 30th.
