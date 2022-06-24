KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District will offer 100 free rapid HIV tests to high-risk clients beginning June 27, National HIV Testing Day. It is recommended that everyone between 13 and 64 is tested for HIV at least once in their life, while once a year may be appropriate for those with certain risk factors.
The CDC outlines the following behaviors as high risk:
- Having more than one sexual partner
- Sharing any needles or syringes
- Having sex with someone with HIV
- Having sex with someone who has been diagnosed with or treated for another STI
“According to the Washington State Department of Health, more than 14,000 people are living with HIV in WA,” said the End AIDS Washington Campaign. “It is estimated that statewide, only 86% of people know their status. Getting tested and knowing your status is the easiest way to help prevent the spread of HIV.”
You can set an appointment starting June 27 by calling the front desk at 509-460-4200. Appointments are 30 minutes long at the BFHD clinic at 7102 W Okanogan Place. It hopes to administer 100 before July is over.
Testing is confidential. Counselors will be available to discuss ways you can reduce the risks of HIV, in English and in Spanish.
Participants will come in and first fill out a risk assessment form, including a questionnaire and pre-exposure prophylaxis information. Then they will undergo a finger stick test, with results ready in one minute. To help the process run smoothly, participants should hydrate well and keep their hands warm for the finger stick test prior to coming in.
