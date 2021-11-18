BFHD Says COVID-19 Case Trends Are Improving Ahead Of Holiday Season

BENTON & FRANKLIN COUNTIES, WA-
The Benton-Franklin Health District gave a press briefing Thursday morning about positive trends in local COVID-19 cases.
In Benton County, over the last 14 days, there were 205 cases per 100,000 people. In Franklin County, there were 221. BFHD says that hospitals in our area say they have sufficient capacity. This is all good news that health leaders hope will continue into the holiday season.
"It's definitely encouraging that as we are moving into the holidays and into winter, that we have improved," said Dr. Amy Person, Health Officer for Benton-Franklin Health District.
Dr. Person says these improvements are happening because community members are helping reduce the spread by taking health precautions.
Another tool to reduce the spread of the virus is at-home testing. The tests can be self-administered and will be available to residents of Benton and Franklin Counties for the next month.
BFHD partnered with the National Institute for Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help get these tests into the hands of local people. It can also offer reassurance ahead of the holidays.
"Over the Thanksgiving holiday, we know this year will be an opportunity for some family and friends to get together for the first time since this pandemic has started," said Dr. Person.
She says though we may not all agree on everything, that it's important to be thankful for all we do have this holiday season.
"I want to encourage everyone to really take time to remember and focus more on what we have in common rather than what sets us apart, our families and communities are going to be around much longer than the pandemic," said Dr. Person.