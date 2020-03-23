BENTON FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Benton-Franklin Health District is calling for health care volunteers to assist in the COVID-19 outbreak. In order to comply with physical distancing recommendations, please complete the application online at https://www.waserv.org/
In order to apply, follow these steps:
- Click on Register for WASERV
- Click on Add Organizatio
- Select Washington State Responders, and then Counties
- Choose either Benton or Franklin County Organizations
- Click on Benton/Franklin (VMU)
- Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on Select
- Complete the rest of your contact registration
- We are seeking individuals in the following areas:
- Clinical Support (physicians, nurses, medical students)
- Public Health Support (Epidemiology, Social Work, Allied Health professionals with Bachelor of Science or Associate degree in a science related field)
We may be asking for other types of volunteers at another time;
currently we are limiting our request to these specific areas