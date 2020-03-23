Benton Franklin Health District prepares for potential Coronavirus threat

BENTON FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Benton-Franklin Health District is calling for health care volunteers to assist in the COVID-19 outbreak. In order to comply with physical distancing recommendations, please complete the application online at https://www.waserv.org/

In order to apply, follow these steps:

  • Click on Register for WASERV
  • Click on Add Organizatio
  • Select Washington State Responders, and then Counties
  • Choose either Benton or Franklin County Organizations
  • Click on Benton/Franklin (VMU)
  • Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on Select
  • Complete the rest of your contact registration
  • We are seeking individuals in the following areas:
  • Clinical Support (physicians, nurses, medical students)
  • Public Health Support (Epidemiology, Social Work, Allied Health professionals with Bachelor of Science or Associate degree in a science related field)

We may be asking for other types of volunteers at another time;

currently we are limiting our request to these specific areas

 
 

