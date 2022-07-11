BFHD to routinely test 14 sites for toxic algae

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District Water Lab in Kennewick is introducing a new testing kit, ELISA, for routine toxic algae testing in the Tri-Cities. ELISA is a testing kit and plate reader duo, meaning they can determine the level of toxins within a sample, rather than simply identifying if toxins are there.
ELISA was designed for local lakes and rivers, allowing BFHD to do routine testing of several sites. Starting July 11, BFHD will test sites along the Columbia River twice a month to proactively look for toxic algae.
During fall 2021, an unprecedented amount of toxic algae was found in the Columbia River. This unfortunately led to the death of several dogs who had been exposed. There was no local testing equipment at the time, leaving BFHD no choice but to send the samples to the King County Environmental Lab.
“King County Environmental Lab was essential in assisting Benton-Franklin Health District and our cities in developing the ability to test locally,” said Rick Dawson, BFHD Senior Manager Surveillance and Investigation. “King County helped us with the push for funding and also generously gave of themselves to train our lab staff.”
ELISA needs less than a drop of water, or 50 microliters, to test for toxins. It produces results in about a day and a half. BFHD can now test all sites simultaneously, leading to the test schedule. It will test six drinking water intakes, seven Columbia River recreational water sites and one Scooteney Reservoir recreational site.
According to the BFHD lab supervisor, Jillian Legard, the lab will collect 250 milliliters from each site, even though the test needs much less, just to be sure they have all the samples needed.
BFHD wants to remind people that they can still enjoy the outdoors this summer, they should just do so cautiously.
“You can’t tell by looking at water if toxins are present or not,” said Dawson. Look before you leap with all waters. Know that there is a risk any time we are in open water. Open water is not treated, and many things get in the water. The best thing you can do is be aware of your surroundings and look for information about where you are. Look for signage. If toxins are detected in the water, there will be proper signs on display.”
The signs also include a QR code, which takes you to the Toxic Algae Bloom page of the BFHD website. Along with resources and FAQs, the page will also have the most recent updates on algae detections.
