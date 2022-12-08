TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
Benton Franklin Transit Route 123 is on detour due to the inclement weather and will not service the Columbia Center Mall.
Find more information on routes, delays, schedules, and updates through the BFT or call 509-735-5100.
