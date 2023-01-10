RICHLAND, Wash.-
The Ben-Franklin Transit is calling all artists in grades 6 through 12 to enter an art contest.
Traditional and digital art will be accepted online, by mail and in-person for the contest. The theme is "The Art of Connection." The winning selection of art will be featured on a BFT bus or bus shelter.
According to a BFT press release art helps us identify with one another and expand the notion of "we." Art helps cultivate unity, diversity and community.
Rules for submitting original artwork:
- Either ask your art teacher or go to Customer Service at our Three Rivers Transfer Center to get your 11” x 17” poster paper.
- Create an original design, using a horizontal (landscape) layout, based on the theme.
- Hand draw, color or paint the poster. Computer generated artwork scaled at 11” x 17” horizontal (landscape) at 600 dpi is accepted (original artwork only)!
- Try using digital, felt tip marker, colored pencil, tempera paint, color sticks, oils, bright watercolor or chalk pastels since they show up well. Remember that your poster is going to be viewed from a distance, so make it CREATIVE, BOLD & BRIGHT!
- Turn in your finished product to your art teacher, upload online or drop off to Customer Service at our Three Rivers Transit Center no later than February 28, 2023.
- Submissions must follow guidelines or be disqualified.
