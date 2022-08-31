PASCO, Wash.-
As students head back to school this week the Ben Franklin Transit is reminding riders that its Route 66 in Pasco is no longer in service.
The dropping of Route 66 is part of a planned service enhancement to Route 67.
Route 67 service frequency will now increase from every 60 minutes to every 30 minutes, and will have connections between 22nd Avenue, Court Street, Road 68 and Sandifur, and will also extend south along Broadmoor Boulevard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.