TRI-CITIES, WA- The Afro-Americans for an Academic Society is a non-profit who strives to send African American students to college.

The non-profit originally started in 1976 and awarded scholarships to African American students from Pasco high school. In 1996 AAAS expanded their scholarship to all African American high school students in Benton and Franklin counties and in 2018 alone AAAS awarded 479 students with a scholarship.

The requirements of the scholarship is that the student must register with the non-profit by 4th grade, be of African American descent and maintain a 3.0 GPA each year until their senior year of high school. Sharon Straws the president of AAS says that every student that has received scholarship has been forever grateful.

"They are the ones to say well I am happy because they helped me get to where I am today they helped me do something along the way," said Straws.