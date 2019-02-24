KENNEWICK,WA- Milli Banks is a Pasco native who is a house hold name in the Tri-Cities. Banks has run for city council and she has owned and owns many successful businesses. One of those successful businesses is her bakery Cupcakes Bakery & Deli. Banks has been baking for as long as she can remember and she just loves the versatility of the cupcake.

"Cupcakes those tiny, tiny little perfections are absolutely amazing because you can have so many flavors you can incorporate into one little tiny cake," said Banks.

Banks' most popular cupcake is the Dr. Pepper cupcake. The soda company came to her and asked if she can put their 23 flavors into a cupcake for their anniversary. The soda company reached out to Banks because of her talent to create flavors into a cupcake.

"I had kind of a reputation for being able to duplicate flavors kind of a copycat thing," said Banks.

Banks has been grateful for her success within the Tri-Cities. She is hopeful that her bakery can help rejuvenate an area in the Tri-Cities that needs work.

"It is just a desire in me to see things turn around not forgotten not left especially in our cities," said Banks. "Tri-Cities is an absolutely amazing place."