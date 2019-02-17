KENNEWICK, WA- Reka Robinson has hosted her show the Just Me Reka show for the past five years. Robinson was born in the Tri-Cities and grew up in Seattle. After being on radio in both Indianapolis and Seattle, Robinson returned to the Tri-Cities to be the morning show host on Power 99.1

But what Robinson didn't know is that she is part of Tri-Cities radio royalty. Rickie Robinson who is Reka's father is a Pasco native and was once on the same airwaves as her.

"He use to go in and change the racks because he had to change the music and stuff," said Robinson. "I didn't even know any of this stuff not really until now as you get older you learn that your parents are real people."

After receiving this lesson Robinson is no longer surprised that people know her for something other than being on the radio.

"It's so weird you either know me because I m on Power 99.1 or if you are older especially if you are black you are like you are Rickie Robinson's daughter," said Robinson.

Robinson hopes her story can inspire other young black girls in the community to chase their dreams too.

"I am a firm believer in representation matters and if someone coming up behind me that looks like me maybe with big curly hair too and they are like yo if she can do it I can do it too," said Robinson.