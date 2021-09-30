Bi-Mart’s pharmacy prescriptions will now be filled by Walgreens after recent acquisition

Bi-Mart’s pharmacy customers can expect their prescriptions to be transferred to Walgreens as it has recently been acquired by Walgreens.
Prescription files from most Bi-Mart pharmacies will transfer to nearby Walgreens pharmacy locations. Customers can expect the prescription file transfers to begin in October and be complete by January 2022. Bi-Mart’s retail stores will remain open to serve its members across the Pacific Northwest.
Bi-Mart pharmacists and pharmacy staff will have an opportunity to apply for available positions at Walgreens. In select areas where Walgreens does not have nearby stores, Walgreens will operate pharmacies within existing Bi-Mart locations under the Walgreens brand, primarily located in rural areas in Oregon.
Patients whose prescriptions are being transferred will be notified by mail, and both companies will work together to help ensure a smooth transition for pharmacy patients. Once patient prescriptions are transferred from Bi-Mart to Walgreens, patients will have access to Walgreens trusted pharmacy services across a network of more than 9,000 pharmacies nationwide.
“Walgreens is pleased to introduce more patients to our trusted pharmacy services, which we currently provide in over 9,000 locations in communities across the country including more than 70 across Oregon,” said Rob Ewing, regional vice president, Walgreens. “We look forward to welcoming Bi-Mart patients to Walgreens pharmacy services, as well as providing employment opportunities to Bi-Mart pharmacy associates in available positions throughout our stores where they can continue to meet the needs of their patients.”