WASHINGTON, D.C.-
The Biden administration supports the development of a long-term strategy to restore Columbia Basin salmon and steelhead and sponsored a report on the issue.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) developed the fisheries report "Rebuilding Interior Columbia Basin Salmon and Steelhead."
The report, released on September, 30, identifies actions that would make progress towards rebuilding Columbia Basin salmon and steelhead to healthy and harvestable levels.
"This is a crucial time for the Columbia Basin's salmon and steelhead. They face increasing pressure from climate change and other long-standing stressors, including water quality and fish blockage caused by dams," said Janet Coit, Assistant Administrator for NOAA Fisheries.
The report was finalized by NOAA with input from the United States Fish and Wildlife Services (USFWS) and recommends actions to restore salmon and contribute fully to the culture, environment, and economy of the Columbia Basin region.
The Rebuilding Interior Columbia Basin Salmon and Steelhead report recommends:
Increasing habitat restoration.
Reintroducing salmon into blocked areas.
Managing natural predators.
Breaching dams.
Reforming hatcheries.
Improving water quality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.