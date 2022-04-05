WASHINGTON, D.C. -
The Biden administration announced the person it's nominated to lead the U.S. Coast Guard.
Deputy Press Secretary Sophia Swain for Senator Maria Cantwell says the Biden administration announced the nomination of Admiral Linda Fagan to lead the U.S. Coast Guard today.
Swain says Admiral Fagan currently serves as the Coast Guard's 32nd Vice Commandant and would be the first woman to lead any branch of the United States Armed Forces if chosen.
Adm. Fagan served as the Commander of the Coast Guard Pacific Area overseeing operations from the Rocky Mountains to the waters off the East Coast of Africa.
Current Commandant of the Coast Guard, Admiraal Karl L. Schultz is expected to retire after the change of command ceremony this June if Adm. Fagan is approved.
“Admiral Fagan is an exceptional senior Coast Guard officer and nominee, possessing the keen intellect, the depth of operational experience, and the well-honed leadership and managerial acumen to serve with distinction as our Service’s 27th Commandant,” said Adm. Schultz.
Senator Cantwell says Admiral Fagan's career from her beginning as a deck watch officer on the Seattle-based icebreaker Polar Star has prepared her for being the Coast Guard's 27th Commandant.
Admiral Fagan also received a Master of Science in Marine Affairs from the University of Washington.
