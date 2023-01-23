President Joe Biden has ordered flags to half-staff at the White House and all public buildings and grounds, all military posts and naval stations and all naval vessels throughout U.S. territories. The proclamation is meant to be a mark of respect for the Monterey Park shooting victims from January 21, according to Biden.
Further, all U.S. embassies, legations, consular offices and facilities abroad, plus all military facilities and naval vessels and stations were also ordered to participate in lowering flags to half-staff.
The proclamation is in place through sunset on January 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.