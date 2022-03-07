KENNEWICK, WA -- The Big Bro Joe Foundation was founded by Joe Thornton with hopes of teaching young boys how to live up to their true potential, while learning how to be polite to others.
Being raised in a single-parent household, Joe realized he didn't have any male role models or mentors he could look up to while growing up.
"The whole purpose of Big Bro Joe was to be a motivation for young men, give them something or someone to hold on to, to count on, to be there for support and that’s what we’re trying to establish here in the Tri-Cities," he said.
Joe wants younger boys in his program to feel like they can confide in their mentor, like they would with a big brother.
"I want them to look at me as a big brother, somebody they can confide in, if you need help, you need guidance, you need a ride to school, or a ride from school…these are resources here for you"
Joe is re-launching Big Bro Joe in April as an official non-profit organization and looking forward to mentoring more young boys, especially since the pandemic started. Joe says he may not be a dad to these boys but he is a father and understands where they’re coming from.
"We're gonna be doing a lot of career development, team building leadership skills, and most importantly etiquette. I wanna teach these young men how to be gentlemen. I know at our meet and greet I told them "Hey, once you leave here today, open your car door for your mom, you know walk on the outside of the street when you're walking with a female and things like that," he continued.
To sign up your kids or for more information, you can contact Joe through his website https://bigbrojoe.org/ or through Facebook and Instagram.
