TOPPENISH, Wash.-
After two years of cancellations due to COVID, Legends Casino and Hotel in Toppenish hosted the Yakima Valley Bigfoot Con on October, 21 and 22.
According to promotional posts, the event celebrated and explored the history of Yakama's kwiikwiyai or "whistler" with presentations, panel discussions, lectures by research teams, and Native bigfoot-themed arts and crafts.
Bob Gimlin, of the famous Patterson film, gave a presentation on his film and bigfoot sightings.
The all-female research team the She-Squatchers presented some research and spoke of their experiences and methods.
Attendees were able to meet others interested in the field and learn about bigfoot research and experiences in Central and Eastern Washington.
