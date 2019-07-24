KENNEWICK, WA - Public Parks Bicycle trails along the Columbia River in Kennewick and Pasco will be closed to bicycles and pedestrians as both sides of the river host the 54th annual Water Follies.

Columbia Park will be closed from the Blue Bridge to Edison Street in Kennewick beginning Thursday, July 25 at 8 a.m. through Sunday, July 29th at 7:00 p.m.

Wade Park Rd. from The Blue Bridge to Rd. 60 in Pasco will be closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 27th- July 28th.

Kennewick/Richland Columbia Park - Bike Paths and Park East of the Kiwanis Building – Hartford St. closed Thursday - Sunday, 10:00pm – 6:00am

For more information about the HAPO Community Credit Union Columbia Cup and Over the River Airshow log on to www.waterfollies.com