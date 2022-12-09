WASHINGTON, D.C.-
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is looking for volunteers to train for the upcoming 2023 tax-filing season.
The Volunteers will provide free tax help in communities across the country. Bilingual volunteers are particularly needed.
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderlty (TCE) programs offer free tax preparation for low to moderate income individuals who need help preparing their returns.
The IRS provides training for volunteers, both online and in-person.
No experience is required to volunteer with the IRS, the tax help program offers flexible volunteer hours and multiple locations online and in-person across the country.
