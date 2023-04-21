OLYMPIA, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee signed off on Senate Bill 5347 today in hopes of helping those seeking treatment for substance-abuse.
The bill addresses the challenges of getting a full driver's record from the Department of Licensing in order to sign up for treatment or attend court-ordered assignments.
SB 5347 will eliminate those challenges by removing limitations of the DOL delivering an abstract driving record. Alcohol-related offenses will remain on the record after the 10-year period that exists currently. The DOL will now provide a full record that includes all alcohol and drug offenses to treatment agencies.
A sponsor of the bill, Senator Keith Wagoner (R-Sedro-Wolley) says this issue was one of many difficult topics discussed in this years legislative session.
“This bill is about helping people who recognize that they have a problem, are willing or are compelled to accept responsibility, and are now actively trying to better themselves through substance-abuse treatment," said Wagoner. “As a state, we should not be throwing roadblocks up in their way. I am so pleased to see the measure become law, because it will help remove those obstacles.”
As part of the bill, courts are allowed to waive the production and copying fee during a request if the person could benefit from the waiver to ensure they get treatment.
SB 5347 takes effect July 23.
