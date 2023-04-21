- Odds of dying: 1 in 67

American deaths from opioid overdoses have been rising for the better part of a decade, with 2021 having 80,816 opioid-related deaths, up more than 10,000 from 2020.

Opioid deaths cut across all levels of American society, all ages, and economic statuses with deaths particularly on the rise in rural areas.

Education about opioid risks and improved access to health care and substance abuse prevention are effective ways of preventing opioid deaths, but the epidemic remains a lethal scourge.