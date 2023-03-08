OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The state Senate passed legislation that would ban companies doing business in Washington from charging different prices for similar products marketed to men and women on March 7.
Senate Bill 5171 was sponsored by Sen. Manka Dhingra (D-Redmond) and would ban the "pink tax" or the practice of gender-based price discrimination where women's products are sold at a higher price than men's according to a state Senate Democrats press release announcing the bills passage in the Senate.
"There’s no reason a product in a pink package should be more expensive than one in a blue package,” said Sen. Dhingra.
According to the Senate Democrats press release companies could still charge different prices for similar products under SB 5171 for any gender-neutral reason, including manufacturing or shipping costs.
SB 5171 passed the Senate by a 27-21 vote and will now be considered in the state House.
“But pure gender-based price discrimination? That shouldn’t be allowed to stand. Let’s eliminate the pink tax — and let’s be more inclusive than simply pink or blue," said Sen. Dhingra.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.