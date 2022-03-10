OLYMPIA, Wash. —
A bill attempting to deter catalytic converter theft in the state heads to Governor Jay Inslee’s desk.
House Bill 1815 would require further documentation from all vehicle wreckers and scrap metal recyclers in Washington and would place a three-day cooling off period for seller payments above $30.
The bill does not create new crimes, but utilizes existing metal theft laws to fine $1,000 per catalytic converter theft. It also creates a Consumer Protection Act violation. Applicable businesses will have several weeks to adopt the new practices, if passed.
Lastly, the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs will be able to create a grant and training program through the bill, to help law enforcement agencies target metal theft.
“This bill became stronger because colleagues engaged with the industry, the Governor’s Office and law enforcement agencies every step of the way,” said State Representative Cindy Ryu (D-Shoreline). “With the Governor’s signature, the new law can help reverse the spike in catalytic converter thefts, and the Washington State University work group will help inform further efforts the state can take to protect people from this crime.”
