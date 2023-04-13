OLYMPIA, Wash.- A bill that provides continuity of developmental disability services for children, has been passed unanimously in both the State House and Senate and will now head to Governor Jay Inslee's desk to be signed into law.
House Bill 1407, was sponsored by Representative Jamila Taylor (D-Federal Way).
“This bill is important for the continuity of services for children with developmental disabilities," said Rep. Taylor.
According to a press release from Washington House Democrats HB 1407 ensures that the eligibility of a child under age 18, who has been determined eligible for developmental disability services on or after the child’s third birthday, may not be terminated or require redetermination solely on the basis of the child’s age.
If a child is determined eligible for Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) before age three, eligibility in Washington currently expires on the child’s fourth birthday according to today's press release.
HB1407 would stipulate that services may not be terminated or require redetermination of eligibility for a child under age 18 based solely on the child’s age.
"We want to ensure that children and families are not unnecessarily burdened by the redetermination process, especially when the disability is not something that will go away,” said Taylor.
