OLYMPIA, Wash.-
A bill recently introduced in the state Legislature would remove the words "master" and "servant" from state family and medical leave laws and unemployment insurance.
Rep. Mary Fosse, D-Everett introduced House Bill 1107 that would replace the terms with “any employment relationship” to create a more inclusive and consistent definition in law according to a press release from Washington House Democrats.
“As a state actively pursuing anti-racism and building an equitable employment system, removing these terms brings us one step closer towards achieving cultural competency” said Rep. Fosse.
HB1107 was voted out of the House Labor and Workplace Standards Committee unanimously on January 20.
The Bill now heads to the House Rules Committee.
“This language is completely unacceptable. It undermines both the value of people of color and the value of workers in our economy," Rep. Fosse said.
