Wash. —
Legislation introducing a notification system for missing Indigenous women and people, a first in the country, heads to Governor Jay Inslee’s desk for approval and signature.
The notification alert system will broadcast information about missing Indigenous people. Message signs and highway advisory messages would display their information and a press release would be sent to regional media.
The system is like the silver alert system for missing vulnerable adults, which has a high success rate across the country.
House Bill 1725 was sponsored by State Representative Debra Lekanoff (D-Anacortes) and was presented as an Attorney General Request. It passed unanimously in the state house in January. The state senate passed the bill with an amendment, which needed the approval of the house. Today, the state house passed the amendment, also unanimously, finally sending the bill to Inslee.
“We must do everything we can to address the epidemic of murdered and missing Indigenous women and people in the state,” said Attorney General Bob Ferguson. “This alert system will provide a way to quickly and safely locate anyone who goes missing.”
The Urban Indian Health Institute in Seattle found that four times as many Indigenous women go missing in Washington than white women.
The legislation is a product of the Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force.
