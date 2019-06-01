WASHINGTON- Tuesday Governor Jay Inslee signed a bill that declared Washington a sanctuary state. The bill states law enforcement cannot ask about immigration status or place of birth unless it has something to do with an investigation. It also says that state, county and city officials can't work with federal officials in regards to immigration. One immigration attorney in the Tri-Cities, Eamonn Roach, believes this will help immigrants' interactions with the police.

"If they want to report a criminal issue that has happened, if they are a victim or if they have been a witness of something," said Roach. "The idea that these people can live here and contribute and not be afraid of the police and get out of the shadows is much better."