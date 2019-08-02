SALEM, OR - Senate Bill 290 passed unanimously in Oregon. Its purpose is to protect farmers and ranchers from liability while fighting wildfires.

This bill is similar to "Good Samaritan Laws" that encourage bystanders to help people in emergencies without worrying about being sued.

This bill comes after the deadly Substation Fire that burned nearly 80,000 acres of dry wheat fields and grasslands last year near The Dalles. Wheat farmers were among the first to arrive on the scene to help contain it.

After these deadly fires, organizations like the Oregon Wheat Growers League knew these types of situations could bring up liability concerns for farmers in the future.

"There's potential liability when people respond to emergencies and after the fact might be perceived as having done something wrong or made it worse instead of better," says Blake Lowe, CEO of Oregon Wheat Growers League.

Rowe says it's common for farmers or ranchers to be the first ones on the scene of fires, especially in rural areas of eastern Oregon where there simply isn't a lot of people.

Its goal is to make sure farmers or ranchers never have to worry about being liable for any kind of damage if they end up being the first ones on the scene of a fire and decide to help.

The bill goes into effect on January 1, 2020.