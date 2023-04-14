OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington state Senate amended House Bill 1340 on April 14 and the bill that provides protections for providers of reproductive care is now headed to Governor Inslee's desk to be signed into law.
HB 1340 was sponsored by Rep. Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane).
The bill will protect health care providers from discipline or having their license denied if they provide care that is in accordance with state law according to a Washington state House Democrats press release announcing passage of the bill.
“If the past year has taught us anything, it is that extremist lawmakers across the country are trying to take away the right to reproductive care for everyone," said Rep. Riccelli.
When HB 1340 is signed into law if a doctor loses their license in a neighboring state, such as Idaho, for providing legal care, their Washington license remains protected according to today's press release.
