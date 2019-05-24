Tomorrow marks the third anniversary of Strawberry Jamboree at Bill's Berry Farm. The family-run business has spent weeks preparing for one of their biggest events of the year.

At Strawberry Jamboree you can take a barnyard train ride, pick some fresh strawberries, grab some lunch, and visit their animal farm.

The farm has five varieties of biologically grown strawberries, making them both tasty and nutritious. Farm owner Julie Michel said the secret to picking the best strawberries is to leave the stems and leaves on, so they will last longer.

This event is most famous for is their homemade strawberry donuts.

"The most popular thing of every festival is our donuts, our hot, fresh donuts off the fryer. During strawberry season, we make strawberry donuts. And we make seasonal flavors all year," Michel said.

Admission to the event is free of charge. Strawberry Jamboree will be happening every Saturday from tomorrow, May 25 to June 15 from 9 am to 5 pm, as well as Memorial Day on Monday from 9 am to 3 pm. For more details you can visit their website here.