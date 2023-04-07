OLYMPIA, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee has signed House Bill 1179 to allow the State Auditor to receive non-conviction date for process compliance procedures that relate to deadly force investigations.
The bill also ensures data will be kept confidential and not available through public records requests.
The sponsor of the bill says the passage will strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and communities.
"To have true transparency in investigations when law enforcement uses deadly force, we need to audit those investigations for consistency and clarity," said Representative Bill Ramos (D-Issaquah). "To this end, we're giving our state auditor the ability to see all the information and review non-conviction data, which will help us improve the outcome of the process."
The bill will go into effect 90 days after the end of 2023's legislative session which ends on April 23.
