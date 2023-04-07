OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington state Senate passed House Bill 1199 that would stop landlords and homeowner's associations from placing restrictions on at-home childcare operations on April 6.
HB1199, sponsored by Rep. Tana Senn (D-Mercer Island), passed by a Senate vote of 37-11 and will now go back to the House for any amendments before being sent to Governor Inslee to be signed into law.
“It’s clear that families simply need more child care options, and this bill ensures one of those options can be home child cares in their neighborhoods," said Rep. Senn.
According to a press release from Rep. Senn's Office HB1199 prohibits homeowner’s associations and landlords from unreasonably restricting the operation of licensed family home child cares or licensed child day care centers.
Currently at-home child care providers can be fined or even threatened with eviction by their landlords or homeowner's associations according to today's press release.
