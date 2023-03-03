OLYMPIA, Wash.-
A bill that creates a workgroup under the Department of Social and Health Services that would devise a new funding formula based on shelter capacity and clients served, not by county population passed the Washington state Senate by a 48-0 vote on March 3rd.
Senate Bill 5398 was sponsored by Senator Drew MacEwen (R-Shelton).
Shelton's Turning Pointe domestic violence shelter would be among the beneficiaries of a new funding plan Sen. Drew MacEwen drove the the Senate Friday.
"The Turning Pointe shelter in my community serves people from beyond Mason County," said MacEwen. "The formula really doesn't fit in an era when many agencies are moving toward rapid housing deployment rather than the traditional communal shelter model. We are seeing similar issues in rural communities statewide. Funding should be based on capacity, not zip code," said MacEwen.
Shelter providers testified that victims frequently seek shelter in rural communities, because they believe abusers are less likely to find them there.
Population-based formulas penalize rural shelters they said.
According to the bill the workgroup will consist of: The department of Social and Health services, the Office of Crime Victims Advocacy, the Washington state coalition against domestic violence
