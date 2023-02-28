OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington House of Representatives passed a bill to hold those responsible for illegal robocalls responsible.
House Bill 1051, the Robocall Spam Protection Act unanimously passed the state House with a 96-0 vote.
“Everyone has a family member or knows someone who has fallen prey to one of these scams” said Rep. Mari Leavitt (D-University Place) who introduced the bill.
The new law will allow action under the Consumer Protection Act and for civil litigation against those that wrongfully and intentionally allow or conduct illegal robocalls according to a press release from state House Democrats.
“When the technology to prevent fraudulent robocalls exists, we have an obligation to use it to protect Washingtonians," Rep. Leavitt said.
House Bill 1051 will now be considered in the state Senate.
