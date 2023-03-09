OLYMPIA, Wash.-

Senate Bill 5546, which would establish a Washington state cannabis commission passed out of the Senate on March 8 and will now be considered in the state House.

Sen. Sharon Shewmake (D-Bellingham) sponsored the bill proposing a cannabis commission to help the state's cannabis industry work together on research projects and more easily access industry resources according to a Washington state Senate Democrats press release.

In Washington agricultural commodity commissions work on behalf of their industries in areas such as research, advising, production and best practices.

According to today's press release the cannabis commission authorized by the bill would be approved or rejected by cannabis producers. Authorization would requiring support of at least 51 percent of voters. If approved, it would be funded by assessments on cannabis producers similar to other commodity commissions.

“Washington has the opportunity to lead the nation with a sustainable, safe, and efficient cannabis industry, and a cannabis commission can help them develop the knowledge and science to do it," Sen. Shewmake said.