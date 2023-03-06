OLYMPIA, Wash. -

The Washington State Senate passed a bill to have Washington join the Nurse Licensure Compact.

The Nurse Licensure Compact is an agreement between 37 states on a single multistate nursing license, so that someone licensed to be a nurse in any one of the member states can work as a nurse in any of the other states in the compact. Currently, Washington has its own nurse license that requires specific paperwork and examinations.

Bill creating a new development pipeline for Washington nurses passes out of Senate committee (The Center Square) – Legislation meant to increase the number of nurses in Washington state by reducing barriers and expanding education opportunities in the field unanimously has passed out of the Senate Higher Education & Workforce Development Committee.

Senate Bill 5499 sponsored by Sen. Mark Mullet (D-Issaquah) would enter Washington state into the compact and allow nurses with multistate license to work here.

“We know we need a strong workforce of nurses to provide the care that patients need,” said Mullet. “We educate and train our own nurses here in Washington, but this bill will make it so much easier to also attract well-qualified nurses from other states. Washington would have some of the highest nurse salaries of any state in the compact, so I expect we’re going to be able to get a lot of additional nurses coming here from other states.”

The bill passed alongside Senate Bill 5236 which was sponsored by Senator June Robinson (D-Everett), which strengthens enforcement of nurse staffing plans to ensure that hospitals have enough nurses on staff to provide quality care for patients and reduce burnout and stress on health care workers.

“These bills go hand-in-hand,” said Mullet. “Raising the staffing levels in our hospitals is a great idea, but if we’re going to require hospitals to hire a ton more nurses, we need to make sure there are enough nurses available to be hired. Joining the national compact means we can actually supply the nurses necessary to make all this work, so that patients get the quality care they need.”

The bills now head to the House.