OLYMPIA, Wash.-
On February 22, the Washington state Senate unanimously voted 49-0 to approve a measure that would assist Washingtonians who are trying to get into drug or alcohol treatment program.
Senate Bill 5347, sponsored by Senator Keith Wagoner (R-Sedro-Woolley) would assist Washingtonians who are having trouble being accepted into treatment programs because they can't obtain a complete copy of their driving records.
“When someone is trying to better themselves and get much-needed substance abuse treatment, we should do everything we can to help them take those important steps and not put obstacles in their way,” said Sen. Wagoner.
According to a press release from Senator Wagoner's Office getting a full driver's record, one that includes any alcohol and drug offenses, can prevent someone from getting into a treatment facility.
Senate Bill 5347 would remove the limitation on the Department of Licensing providing an abstract driving record (ADR) covering five years or less.
The bill would also eliminate the restriction that limits records of alcohol-related offenses to a 10-year period and would allow the DOL to provide a full copy of an individual's driving record to a treatment facility according to today's press release.
After passing in the Senate SB 5347 now goes to the Washington state House of Representatives.
