OLYMPIA, Wash.-
A bill that would require gun manufacturers and dealers responsible for preventing their products from getting into the hands of dangerous individuals passed the Washington state Senate by a 28-21 vote on March 2.
Senate Bill 5078 was sponsored by Sen. Jamie Pedersen (D-Seattle) and was requested by Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Governor Jay Inslee according to a press release from the Attorney General's Office announcing its passage in the Senate.
“Victims of gun violence in our state deserve access to justice. It is past time for the gun industry to face real consequences for irresponsible sales and marketing practices," said Sen. Pedersen.
Senate Bill 5078 or the Firearm Industry Responsibility & Gun Violence Victims’ Access to Justice Act ensures that firearms manufacturers and sellers will face liability if they fail to establish and enforce controls in the manufacture and sale of firearms to keep them out of the hands of dangerous individuals according to a press release from Attorney General Bob Ferguson's Office.
