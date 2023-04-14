OLYMPIA, Wash.- Senate Bill 5078 passed the Washington state Legislature on April 14 and is now headed to Governor Inslee's desk to be signed into law.

Sponsored by Sen. Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, SB 5078 will ensure that gun manufacturers and dealers take reasonable steps to prevent their products from falling into the hands of dangerous individuals according to a press release from the Attorney General's Office announcing passage of the bill.

“I’m proud that this year we’ve increased accountability among manufacturers and dealers,” Governor Inslee said of the bill. “These business entities play a crucial role in keeping our communities safe from gun violence."