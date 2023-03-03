OLYMPIA, Wash.-
A bill that would simultaneously increase access to affordable childcare and to build up child care work force has passed in the Washington state Senate.
Senate Bill 5225 was sponsored by Sen. Claire Wilson (D-Auburn) is aimed to allow more families to qualify for state subsidized childcare through expanding eligibility to the Working Connections Child Care program.
Childcare providers are struggling to hire and maintain employees due because staff are forced to forego work due to their own personal struggles finding childcare.
"Expanding eligibility to more families will not only result in children getting more care, but it will also make for a strong, stable and available work force," said Sen. Wilson.
Senate Bill 5225 or the Increasing access to the working connections child care program ensures that the working childcare program provides quality childcare for families according to a press release from Sen. Claire Wilson's office.
