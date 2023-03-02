OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Legislation to support youth seeking protected health care services in Washington passed the Senate on a 27 – 19 vote on March 1.
Senate Bill 5599, sponsored by Sen. Marko Liias (D-Everett) would remove barriers to shelter for at-risk and vulnerable youth.
“This bill is an important step in ensuring young people across the state have a roof over their heads during an already challenging period in their life,” said Sen. Liias.
Senate Bill 5599 would allow certified shelters to contact the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) in lieu of parents in certain additional instances, such as when a youth is seeking reproductive health services or gender-affirming care according to a Washington state Democrats press release.
Under current Washington state law, if a child who has run away from home goes to a licensed shelter, that shelter is required to notify the parents unless a compelling reason applies according to today's press release.
“While we hope that every child has a supportive family that will provide them with acceptance and the care they need, it’s crucial that we provide housing options to those in crisis," Sen. Liias said.
