OLYMPIA, Wash.-
A bill to authorize the use of speed safety cameras in state highway work zones passed the Washington State Senate on February 22 by a 47-2 bipartisan vote.
Sen. Marko Liias (D-Everett) sponsored Senate Bill 5272 which aims to increase safety for workers on state highways.
“Folks working on our state highways deserve to do so with the peace of mind that they will end their shift by going home to their families and loved ones,” said Lias.
According to a Washington Senate Democrats press release announcing the passage of the bill traffic fatalities across Washington have increased in recent years.
“Speeding and distracted driving are the main causes of these tragic events. Placing speed cameras in our work zones can be an effective way to deter drivers from causing a serious accident," said Senator Curtis King (R-Yakima).
The Washington State Department of Transportation reports that there were 1,232 work zone collisions – including five fatal crashes in 2021.
Speed safety cameras are already in use in Washington at locations such as school zones and railroad crossing according to today's press release.
Senate Bill 5272 now heads to the state House. If passed it would take effect in July 2024.
