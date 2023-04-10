OLYMPIA, Wash.- House Bill 1085 which targets plastic pollution in Washington has passed out of the state Senate by a 37-11 vote and now heads to Governor Inslee's desk to be signed into law.
HB 1085 was sponsored by Rep. Sharlett Mena (D-Tacoma) and addresses the issue of excess plastic pollution according to a press release from Washington House Democrats.
“Plastic pollution and microplastics are harming our environment, our marine wildlife, and bodies," said Rep. Mena. "Scientists are ringing the alarm bells. They are finding higher concentrations of plastics in fish and other marine animals. And this is a really big problem in Washington because we are a water state."
According to today's press release, as law HB 1085 will:
- Require any new construction that requires a drinking fountain to also have a bottle filling station.
- Eventually prohibit lodging establishments from providing personal health or beauty products in plastic containers.
- Prohibit the sale of plastic foam overwater structures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.