OLYMPIA, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee recently signed a bill aimed at cracking down on the use of tobacco and vapor products among minors into law.
SB 5365 was sponsored by Sen. Rebecca Saldaña (D-Seattle) and would hold those who allow minors access to tobacco products accountable, while providing support and treatment to minor users of tobacco products, rather than punishment according to a press release announcing the new law.
“This new law focuses on prevention, rehabilitation, and accountability instead of punishment," Sen. Saldaña said.
According to a press release from Washington state Senate Democrats the new law will increase the fines for retailers that sell tobacco and vapor products to minors. It will also offer community-based interventions and resources to help minors quit tobacco use.
“Protecting our youth from the harmful effects of tobacco and vapor products is a critical public health issue," Sen. Saldaña said.
