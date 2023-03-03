OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington House of Representatives passed, with a bipartisan majority, a bill regulating conditions in private detention facilities in Washington on February 28.
The bill passed by a 58-39 vote and will now be considered in the Senate.
House Bill 1470 sponsored by Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self(D-Mukilteo), mandates that conditions at private detention facilities are up to the same standards as public facilities according to a press release from Washington House Democrats.
“This bill is about making sure these private corporations understand that basic human rights are not an option," Rep. Ortiz-Self said. "This bill will increase transparency and accountability when they do not provide the basic human rights everyone is entitled to.”
Under House Bill 1470 the Department of Health would regulate and inspect private detention facilities and the Attorney General's Office would enforce the rules and regulations according to today's press release.
Currently, there is only one private detention facility in Washington, the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, which is run by the Florida-based corporation, GEO Group Inc.
