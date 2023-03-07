OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The state Senate has passed a bill to remove licensing and background check fees for those entering Washington's childcare workforce.
Senate Bill 5316 sponsored by Senator Claire Wilson (D-Auburn) would waive application and background check fees for those applying for childcare jobs.
“We are struggling to fill jobs in our childcare workforce, and we cannot afford to lose out on applicants because of a barrier we can easily remove,” said Sen. Wilson
According to a press release from Washington state Senate Democrats, state law requires critical background checks when the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) is looking to approve applicants. However, the fees associated with with the checks are often a barrier for some applicants.
The DCYF pays the fees for those entering Washington’s foster care and relative or kinship care workforce, but not for employees of child-placing agencies, group care or contracted service providers.
SB 5316 would also temporarily pause the annual licensure fee for Washington childcare businesses. According to today's press release the fee is currently $30 for family home providers and $125 for childcare centers.
SB 5316 will now be considered in the Washington House.
