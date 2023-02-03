SALEM, Ore.-
A bill introduced in the Oregon state Legislature would designate shelter pets as the official state pet of Oregon.
House Concurrent Resolution 8 (HCR8) was co-sponsored by Representative David Gomberg (D) and Senator Janeen Sollman (D) and has been formally introduced and read at the State Legislature in Salem.
In a summary of HCR 8 from the Oregon Legislature, the bill should be passed into law because:
- Every year Oregon shelters take in tens of thousands of homeless dogs and cats.
- An army of dedicated shelter staff, volunteers, animal behaviorists and veterinarians work hard to ready shelter pets for their second chance.
- Shelter dogs and cats, like Oregonians, are renowned for resilience, endurance and their ability to overcome adversity.
Following its introduction and official reading HCR 8 has been referred to the State Senate President's desk.
