OLYMPIA, Wash.-
A new bill introduced in the State Legislature hopes to remove barriers to voting for people in Washington's jail system.
Representative Tarra Simmons (D-Bremerton) introduced House Bill 1174 and it will be heard in the House State Government and Tribal Relations Committee on January 13.
“My bill will require that county auditors make an effort to ensure that everyone in their county legally able to vote has that opportunity," said Rep. Simmons.
According to a press release announcing the bill many people in county jails throughout Washington have not yet been convicted, yet they are often denied the right to vote because they are in jail at the time of an election.
House Bill 1174 would:
- Require jails to provide incarcerated people with access to voter registration information and access to a ballot at least 18 days before an election.
- Require each county auditor’s office to designate a jail voting coordinator as well as each jail to designate an employee as its jail voting coordinator.
- County auditors would be required to create a jail voting plan in coordination with the jail voting coordinator and the Office of the Secretary of State for every jail in the county.
- Jails would also be required to allow election officials to enter the jail at least 30 days in advance of each primary and general election to provide voter registration outreach and education to those incarcerated.
- Mandate that jails document all voting-related requests and complaints as well as collect data on voter registration and ballot return from people who are incarcerated.
"Innocent until proven guilty is the basis of our criminal legal system. This bill simply asks that we live those values and protect the right to vote," Rep. Simmons said.
