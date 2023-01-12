Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in a speech to a joint session of the Legislature is requesting that lawmakers act on his legislative agenda, calling for big spending on housing, additional gun laws, and a funding boost in education. The governor’s annual State of the State address Tuesday in Olympia lays out his vision of the state's accomplishments and challenges and what he wants to see out of the 2023 session, which began Monday. Inslee made a case for his proposed $4 billion referendum to build thousands of new housing units and supportive housing. Lawmakers would need to pass that measure and then voters would need to approve it.